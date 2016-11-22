Blackfoot boys basketball preview

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos haven't been to the state tournament in a lot of years. Something that Coach Cody Shelley is all to aware of and as he enters his second year on the Blackfoot bench, he is confident that this team could be the one to break that negative string of losing seasons.

"We will be stronger and taller and those are two very important things in this league," Shelley said. "We will need the height and improved all around play to be competitive in a league that keeps getting tougher and stronger."

Please read the entire story in the Tuesday Edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.