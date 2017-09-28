Blackfoot Broncos clinch top seed for district

IDAHO FALLS - In a game that resembled a heavyweight fight as much as it was a soccer match, the Blackfoot Broncos battled from the very first minute and prevailed in a game that featured a handful of yellow cards and eventually a pair of red cards against the Skyline Grizzlies. The game winning goal came on a penalty kick off the foot of senior Coque Velasquez for a 3-2 win that guaranteed the Broncos the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.

