Blackfoot Broncos Legion baseball falls to Bishop Kelly
By:
FRED DAVIS
Friday, June 9, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
sports@am-news.com
RUPERT - The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion team played their third game of the Minico Tournament and came away with an empty feeling following a 4-1 loss to the Bishop Kelly Knights.
"I thought that we played a very lethargic game in the field today," Head Coach Liam Pope said. "I am sure the players feel that they didn't give a performance that they themselves would have expected. They know that they let this one get away."
