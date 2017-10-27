Blackfoot candidates face off in third debate

BLACKFOOT — The four mayoral candidates and the two candidates for city council met at the third and final debate at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) Thursday night.

The main topics of the evening (moderated by former Pocatello mayor Roger Chase) were investing in small business and economic development, whether the city should join the tax district for the community college in Idaho Falls, rebuilding the city's infrastructure, and the swimming pool bond.

Each of the mayoral candidates spoke at length about how important they felt small business was to ensuring economic growth and development for the city long-term.

