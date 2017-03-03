Blackfoot City Council declares disaster in case of serious

The threat of more flooding led Blackfoot Mayor Paul M. Loomis on Friday to declare a disaster emergency in the city.

The City of Blackfoot issued the declaration for the city after repeated flooding and property damage caused by runoff from melting snow.

In the declaration letter, the city cites a number of reasons for the disaster declaration including repeated flooding in the city, property damage, and interruption of essential city services that have occurred since Feb. 9.

“If all the sudden it turns warm and all that snow melts quickly, there could be possible evacuations,” Loomis said.

The letter also lists the levee holding water back from the Snake River on the north side of the city as being minimally acceptable according to the US Army Corps of Engineers inspection.

Loomis issued the declaration because of the existing and imminent danger to public safety and damage to property.

