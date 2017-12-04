Blackfoot City Council to discuss pool, golf and more

While votes are being counted in Blackfoot's mayoral run-off election between Paul Loomis and Marc Carroll, the City Council will be hard at work covering several topics on Tuesday night.

Items on the agenda include the Blackfoot Swimming Pool, a proposal to raise fees at the Blackfoot Golf Course, the water towers, expansion of the disc golf course, alcohol sales, summer tennis and several other items.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at City Hall in the City Council Chambers. For more information, call (208) 785-8600.