Blackfoot Community Center Bomb Threat

A bomb threat was called into the Blackfoot Community Center at 1350 Parkway Drive shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The center and all other buildings within 500 feet were evacuated.

According to Lt. Croft of the Blackfoot Police Department, the community center alerted law enforcement to the threat. The police and fire department responded and cleared all the buildings within the 500 foot exclusion zone. A large portion of the parking lot at Riverside Plaza was taped off and then the community center was searched.

"We searched carefully and meticulously and we have found no threat," Croft said at about 8:20 as firefighters and law enforcement officers took down the police tape in the parking lot.

The businesses affected by the evacuation order were O'Reilly's Auto Parts, Pizza Hut, Java Express, the Blackfoot Community Center, the Blackfoot Community Charter Middle School, and Beall's.

Read the entire story in the Wednesday print edition of the Morning News.