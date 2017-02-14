Blackfoot Community Players cancel season for Nuart renovations

The Blackfoot Community Players (BCP) have cancelled the rest of the 2017 season due to the renovations the historic Nuart is about to undergo. Recently the board received a grant from the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) to help with the renovations.

The play "Over the River and Through the Woods," which was set to be performed in April is cancelled, as well as "Luck and Coincidences," which was set for May.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Morning News.