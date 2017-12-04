Blackfoot duo to perform at BPAC

Local Blackfoot musicians, Chad Barker and Scott Peterson, will be presenting a "Backstage Event" Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC).

Barker plays mainly the piano; Peterson is a violinist.

"My mom was a piano teacher; she taught me piano," Barker said. "Scott and I met playing basketball."

He continued, "I don't remember how we got from basketball to music but we've been playing together for the past three years."

They will be performing pieces from their "Sacred Christmas" album which "are pretty traditional."

This is their first album.

"I like the way music speaks to the soul and spirit," Barker said. "It's a universal language."

A graduate of Idaho State University, this is the second year Barker has taught choir, orchestra and the Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot.

Peterson is an entrepreneur and business owner.

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family (two parents and children). They can be purchased at blackfootpac.com, 208-317-5508, or Music and Families store in Blackfoot.

A "Backstage Event" allows the audience to sit on the stage with the performers and enjoy an intimate and meaningful concert experience. Only 200 tickets will be sold; there are no reserved seats.