Blackfoot DYW needs donations

Eight Blackfoot HIgh School young ladies will perform in the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) of Blackfoot program in February at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.

Donations are being sought for scholarships.

DYW Chair Rachel Hanson said, "These amazing, talented young women will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 11."

Businesses and individuals are asked to donate to the DYW of Blackfoot scholarship fun.

"Any amount donated is appreciated," Hanson said. "All donations will be acknowledged in the program booklet."

Donations are not used to supply operating funds for the program. All donations are tax deductible. Donations $250 and up are included in the DYW slide show.

To donate for a full category costs $500; half a category costs $250. Any amount is appreciated.

Donations need to be received by Thursday, Jan. 26.

Mail donations to Jenny Wells, DYW of Blackfoot Treasurer, at 581 Henderson Dr., Blackfoot, Idaho 83221. Checks need to be made out to DWY of Blackfoot.

Founded in 1958, DYW is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. It inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future.

The full story is in the Saturday, Dec. 31, edition of the Morning News.