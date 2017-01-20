Blackfoot DYW serve at Rupe's

Giavanna Vitelli, Katie Hammond, Kaitlin Bevan, Chelsee Gregersen and Yuliannette Silva joined Kevin Rupe's staff for a couple hours Thursday to raise funds for the Blackfoot DYW fund.Mia Toussaint, Mikayla Rhodes, Sydney Furio and Sierra Gardner joined Kevin Rupe's staff for a couple hours Thursday to raise funds for the Blackfoot DYW fund.Jerica Spillett, along with Payson, Emme, Preslie, Sy and Lexie stopped by Rupe’s on Thursday to support the Blackfoot Distinguished Young Woman program. “My sister is DYW so we came to support her,” Jerica said. “But we also want to support the whole group.”Kaitlin Bevan and Kaylee Howell take an order at Rupe's.Mia Toussaint fills a customer's drink at Rupe's.Yuliannette Silva and Megan Mathie clear a table at Rupe's.Blackfoot's current DYW, Ally Pack, stopped by Rupe's with her family, Sammie, Hyrum and Christine on Thursday.Kaitlin Bevan and Kaylee Howell clean a tableat Rupe's.Chelsee Gregersen and Megan Mathie take an order at Rupe's.
Rupe's was packed on Thursday night as many in the community ate dinner while being served by the Distinguished Young Women from Blackfoot High School.
"I think its great for the girls to be involved in the community," said Rachel Hanson, DYW of Blackfoot Chair. "Kevin (Rupe) has been great to let us do this."
The DYW from Blackfoot worked in a pair with servers from Rupe's to clean tables, take orders from customers and bring out the food. Each table had a jar for customers to donate to the DYW scholarship fund. Rupe's will also donate a portion of all proceeds from the hours the girls worked.
One of those who stopped by to eat was Blackfoot's DYW winner from 2016, Ally Pack and her family.
"The DYW program definitely changed me for the better and it pushed me in ways I never knew," Pack said. "And I made friendships that I never would have."
Katie Hammond, Giavanna Vitelli, Mikayla Rhodes, Yuliannette Silva, Chelsee Gregersen, Mia Toussaint, Zahnive George, Sierra Gardner, Sydney Furio and Kaitlin Bevan are the participants for the Blackfoot DYW program.
It was the first of two fundraisers the program will have. Then second is the annual Distinguished Dudes competition, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). The dudes will compete in talent, fitness and strut. Tickets are $5 at the door and all proceeds go toward the scholarship program.
"There are 18 fun and enthusiastic young men that will be vying for the $100 cash prize," Hanson said. "It is so fun watching the unique talents that the boys showcase that you normally wouldn't see on a field or a court. The audience can expect a lot of fun. It creates a lot of laughter and excitement."
The main event will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the BPAC. Tickets are $10 and people can purchase them from any one of the girls participating or from the DYW of Blackfoot Committee.

