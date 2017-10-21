Blackfoot edges Indians

BLACKFOOT — For the second year in a row, Blackfoot hosted Pocatello in the final game of the regular season — in a game with playoff implications for both teams. And for the second year in a row, the Broncos got the win.

Rayce Shelley connected with Cayden Cornell on a 10-yard pass with 1:43 to play to put Blackfoot on top 28-24 and the Bronco defense stopped Pocatello at midfield to preserve the win.

Playoff hopes were on the line for both teams, and they played like it.

