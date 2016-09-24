Blackfoot falls to Rigby

By FRED DAVIS

RIGBY - The Blackfoot Broncos, in an attempt to rebound from a 56-0 loss at the hands of Madison, led going into the fourth quarter 18-7 behind some solid play both offensively and defensively. Rigby staged a furious fourth quarter rally, scoring 20 unanswered points, and handed they Broncos their second straight defeat 27-18.

The game began innocently enough, with both teams desperately trying to find the footing to make their spread offenses work effectively and traded punts early.

The Broncos were effectively using the inside running game with Jager Leavitt and while he wasn't bursting away for big yardage, he was picking up four and five yards fairly regularly and without the minor mistakes being made, the Broncos were moving the ball.

