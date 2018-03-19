Blackfoot fiddlers place in Oregon Fiddle Contest

Five fiddlers from Blackfoot placed in the Oregon State Fiddle Contest that took place on Saturday, March 17, in Salem, Oregon. From left, Meg Preston, Jessa Preston, Leo High, Lincoln High. Sorella High is in the front. In the Junior Division, Jessa Preston took first place; Lincoln High took third place. In the Junior-Junior Division, Leo High claimed second place and Meg Preston took third place. In the Small Fry Division, Sorella High took third place. She was also the youngest fiddler in the competition. All these kids study with Joe and Jacie Sites in Rigby.