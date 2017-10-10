Blackfoot Fire Department hosting open house

Jeff Mickelson, David Lewis, Doug Anthony and Tyler Wise are some of the crew at the Blackfoot Fire Department getting ready for the Fire Prevention Week open house that will be held from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.
By: 
JOE WILLIAMS
Staff Writer
jwilliams@am-news.com
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter? Find out on Saturday. The Blackfoot Fire Department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week with an open house from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. They have several activities planned for both children and adults, including a firefighter agility challenge.
"We are going to have lots of fun things to do," Cheyenne Hagar said. "There will be station tours, a combat challenge where you can save a cat from a tree, check out the fire trucks, visit with Sparky, try on firefighter gear, have refreshments and more."
