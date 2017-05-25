Blackfoot GC sets Youth Golf Camp

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course has announced their annual Junior Golf Camp, under the direction of PGA Professional Mike Dayley, Chris Smith and Beau Hoskins. The camp will be scheduled for Wednesdays, beginning June 7 and continuing on a weekly basis through June 21. There will be a tournament for campers on June 28.

The camp is open for all junior golfers ages 8-17 with a class limit of 25 golfers per class.

