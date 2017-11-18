Blackfoot girls win at Hillcrest

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos took to the road for the second straight game and took on their third straight 5A opponent when they travelled to Idaho Falls to tackle the Lady Knights of Hillcrest on Friday night. The tenacious Broncos battled tooth and nail with the Knights and rode the fourth quarter scoring of freshman Tenleigh Smith to an impressive win 47-39 over the home standing Knights.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.