Blackfoot grabs three silvers at Tiger Grizz

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Broncos may have just served notice to the rest of the 4A school, especially those in Eastern Idaho, that they will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming district and state tournaments.

They didn't win the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational, in fact they finished 11th of the 27 teams that scored points, but they did come up big in one respect. They had three grapplers in the finals, matching the total of Shelley, and one more than 3A defending state champion Snake River could come up with.

