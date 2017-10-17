Blackfoot harriers ready for district

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos Cross Country team is on the verge of leading the way in the District 5-6 4A cross country meet coming up on Friday. The way that the boys have been running, they might even be the favorites to qualify the entire team and its best runners to the state meet which will be held on Oct. 28 at Eagle Island State Park in the Treasure Valley.

This team is maturing and improving and laying the foundation for good teams in the years to come.

