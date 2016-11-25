Blackfoot hosts jamboree

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Coach Cody Shelley got a chance to see his 2016-17 squad face somebody other than their own team mates on Wednesday afternoon, with an impromptu jamboree against Marsh Valley and Soda Springs and found out some things about his team. He has some size inside that will force opponents to adjust their defenses and he saw some good defense which will make them adjust their offenses. Both are good things.

The senior laden squad showed a lot of hustle and intensity when on defense, especially from big number 15, Nathan Colvin, who showed he can play heads up on defense, block a few shots, rebound and yes, he can even play offense with some nice slicing moves to the basket and hitting several mid range jumpers along the way.

Mixing his lineups throughout the jamboree, Coach Shelley also found out that he some nice outside shooting as evidenced by an eight point spurt from Derek Thomas midway through the final quarter the team would play against Marsh Valley. Thomas made a pair of long three point shots and also added a sweet fifteen footer from the left side. His eight straight points brought his team mates up off the bench with cheers as the Broncos would open up a double digit lead against the Eagles and secured an easier than looked lead.

This team got contributions from everyone on the squad and while there are some things to work on, they looked like a team that will provide some thrills and chills throughout the season this year.

This Bronco team will be fun to watch, both entertaining and with flashes of brilliance. They can defend, they can score, they have a presence both inside and outside and they have some speed, so they will be able to press and run the ball with everyone on the schedule.

Blackfoot will be competitive with everyone on their schedule, although if they get in foul trouble inside, they may lack one or two players in depth to secure the lane defensively.

Opening day is less than a week away, when the Broncos will travel to Bonneville for a 7:30 tipoff on Nov. 30. That game will give us a total picture of who the Broncos will be and where they stand as the season opens. That gives Coach Shelley just enough time to get his team squared away with the little tweaking he needs to do to his lineup. This is looking like a really fun team to watch this season.

