Blackfoot ladies vie for DYW title

Thirteen high school juniors will participate in the Blackfoot Distinguished Young Women presentation at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 7. Door open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.

Lauren Anderson will perform a piano solo. Her parents are Jamon and Cyndi Anderson.

Olivia Arave will give a jazz dance performance. Her parents are Jared and Katie Arave.

Breanna Beck will perform a clarinet solo. Her parents are Paul and Lydia Beck.

Avery Brown will give a solo vocal performance. Her parents are Bart and Dana Brown.

Olivia Drake will perform a violin solo. Her parents are Steven and Merri Ann Drake.

Miranda Gillins will give a jazz/hip hop dance performance. Her parents are Jason and Jenny Gillins.

Katie Jensen will give a contemporary jazz dance performance. Her parents are Chuck and Kristin Jensen.

Maycie McBride will give a solo vocal performance. Her parents are Paul and Natalie McBride.

Cassie McDaniel will perform a marimba solo. Her parents are Brett and Kathy McDaniel.

Jaylee Moutlon will perform a saxophone solo. Her parents are Jason and Kelly Moulton.

Mitzy Ruiz will perform a spoken monologue. Her parents are Daniel and Veronica Ruiz.

Lauren Preece will give a self-choreographed dance performance. Her parents are Derek and Jessica Preece.

Sydney Saline will give a solo vocal performance. Her parents are LeRoy and Rachel Saline.

Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship organization that encourages high school girls to develop their individual potential through a series of fun participatory programs at the local, state and national levels. The programs are designed to showcase their talents and accomplishments through individual performances and a groups choreographed fitness routine. DYW awards money for college to participants at each level.

Participation in the program is open to girls in their junior year. They spend eight weeks preparing for the performance event. The Blackfoot High School students started on Feb. 16 with a retreat to orient them with all the steps leading up to the event. They have spent between four to five days each week since then getting ready for pre-performance activities and the event itsel