Blackfoot Lady Broncos lose hearbreaker to RIgby

RIGBY - In a game where Allie Cannon would break loose offensively with 21 points, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos had to suffer through a questionable call in the final seconds and the ensuing free throws to see a win become a loss with less than one second left in the game.

Up by a single point and Rigby with the ball, the Broncos set up defensively to deny a shot. As the clock wound down, it looked like the plan was going to work to perfection when a foul was called, sending a Lady Trojan to the line with two free throws and a chance to win the contest.

Calmly setting up to the line, the Trojans watched not one, but both of the free throws hit the bottom of the net, giving them the season sweep over the Broncos by the final score of 52-51.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.