Blackfoot local flies air show

Blackfoot resident Joel Milloway will be flying his plane for an air show during the intermission at the Eastern Idaho Motorcycle Short Track Races. These will be held at the Rigby rodeo grounds on Saturday, May 12. Races start at 6 p.m. and run until dark. Intermission will be held half-way through the program, at approximately 7 p.m.

"I'll be doing some fly-bys and maybe e smoke," Millioway said. "If I can arrange another pilot, we may do some formation flying."

Milloway was asked to do a short air show during the intermission at the races by Harold Brown. Brown flies ultralight aircraft out of Blackfoot, which is where he met Milloway. He is also one of the organizers of the races on Saturday. They both frequent the monthly Experimental Aircraft Association breakfasts which are held at the airport offices.

