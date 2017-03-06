Blackfoot man accepts plea agreement

Oscar Ramirez Acevedo, 38, of Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16 in a plea agreement. The remaining 20 counts of lewd conduction with a child under 16 were dismissed.

The parties can argue what the sentence should be at the time of sentencing. This is a non-binding plea agreement.

The conduct occurred on or between January 2015 and January 2016 with a girl who was 11 or 12 years-old at the time. The child was known to Acevedo. All charged acts occurred in Bingham County.

The maximum sentence that could be imposed is life in prison and/or a fine of $50,000.