Blackfoot man busted for meth possession, other charges

On September 23, 2016 at approximately 1:37pm. Blackfoot City Patrol Officers were attempting to serve a warrant at a local residence. Blackfoot Patrol Officers eventually found the subject of the warrant in a vehicle at the residence. Officers also discovered drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Brian Kyle Deroche, 36, of Blackfoot was arrested in regards to the warrant for Possession with the intent to deliver and the active warrant.

Subsequent investigation by the Blackfoot/Bingham Detective Division and Blackfoot Patrol Division lead to a search at the residence of Brian Kyle Deroche. Officers located additional methamphetamine and one firearm.

Officers located approximately 2.8 pounds of methamphetamine in both the residence and vehicle combined with an approximate street value exceeding, $ 100,000.00.

Deroche is currently charged with the following crimes and incarcerated at the Bingham County Jail:

— Possession with the intent to deliver.

— Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

— Convicted Felon in possession of a Firearm.

The Bingham County Prosecutors’ Office will determine if there will be any additional charges in this investigation.