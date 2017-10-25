Blackfoot man sentenced on Monday

An eastern Idaho man who led police on multiple pursuits has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The Idaho State Journal reports that 22-year-old Wyatt Michael Tripp received the sentence Monday in 7th District Court and must serve seven years before becoming eligible for parole.

Tripp faced multiple charges after his fourth police pursuit. As part of deals in separate cases, he pleaded guilty to grand theft with an enhancement of being a persistent violator, and felony eluding.

In two separate sentences, he received fixed prison terms of three and four years to be served consecutively, with the possibility of parole after completing those sentences.

Tripp has multiple convictions in four eastern Idaho counties.

