Blackfoot officials reminder: sandbags available

Because of the weather forecasting rain this weekend, city officials want to remind the public that sandbags and sand are available.

If people observe flooding, they should call the non-emergency line (208) 785-1234 to report it and we will get a crew over to see what can be done to alleviate the situation, said Mayor Paul Loomis.

He added that city workers will not be going onto private property to deal with flooding issues.

Sand, sandbags and ties are available right of the entrance of the Central Transfer Station in Moreland at 690 W. Hwy. 26.

Bring your own shovel.

"A youth group for the Catholic Church is taking filled sandbags around to the elderly," Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said. "Sand and sandbags have been delivered to the LDS Church in Pingree. They will meet at 10 a.m. to begin filling bags."

Meteorologist John Hinsburger with the National Weather Service said, "Rain is anticipated which will accelerate the snow melt, potentially causing flooding."

Sandbags might be needed.

Temperatures are moderating in southeast Idaho between Burley and Pocatello and possibly up into the Blackfoot area. Idaho Falls is also above freezing. Temperatures continue to warm.

Flood watches are in Cassia County, near Burley.