Blackfoot parking restrictions for Jan. 17-18

In an effort to allow the City Public Works Department to clear the streets of excessive snow accumulation the City of Blackfoot has real eased a "Snow Removal Proclamation."

Due to the forecast of clearing skies next week, which will allow city crews full access to the streets, that on Tuesday, Jan. 17 street parking will not be allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for all city streets east of the railroad mainline. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 all parking on the west side of the railroad tracks will be prohibited.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday next week we are going to give people a chance to move their vehicles off the streets," Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis said. "All vehicles, boats, trailers, RV's must be removed to allow access."

Vehicles that aren't moved off the street will be towed at the owners expense. During these days only residents will be allowed to park in the alleys. In clearing the streets snow will at times be placed on the sidewalk and the city is suspending the clearing of sidewalks until conditions improve.

The proclamation excludes the downtown area between West Main Street on the east and Oak Street on the west; Alice Street on the north and Sexton Street on the south; Pacific Street west from Oak Street to Bridge Street; Bridge Street and Judicial Street west from Oak Street to Meridian Street.

"We are encouraging our residents to assist their neighbors where needed to assure all of our streets are clear during these prescribed times," Loomis stated in a press release.

For more information, clarification or questions call Richard Mangum, City Public Works Director at (208) 785-8600 ext. 18.