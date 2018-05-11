Blackfoot Police officers fire at suspect

On May 11, 2018 at about 10:45 p.m. Blackfoot Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Broadway in reference to a 24 year old male suspect holding a 20 year old female against her will with a knife. The suspect refused to comply with verbal commands. The suspect stabbed the victim and then officers fired at the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending investigation.

The Pocatello Police and the Idaho State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident at the request of the Blackfoot Police Department. All further press releases or information about this incident will be handled by the Pocatello Police.