Blackfoot Quilt Fest continues on Saturday

Quilter Lynda Sponenburgh from Blackfoot stands by one of her quilts on display at the Blackfoot Quilt Fest that concludes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. 'It was a fun pattern by Kim Diehl,' she said. 'It took me a little over a week to complete; it was an addiction.'Jerry Thalman from Sunset, Utah, attended his first quilting class at the Blackfoot Quilt Fest on Friday. Salli Hubbs from Salli's Back Parch Fabrics in Shoshone has brought a wide variety of fabrics to the Blackfoot Quilt Fest. She orders fabrics from four main suppliers. Kim Curtiss from Pocatello cuts her fabric to discover the 'Mystery Quilt' she is creating at the Blackfoot Quilt Fest. Salena Clark from Blackfoot took a class entitled 'Bring Your Crayons' at the Blackfoot Quilt Fest on Friday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Thomas, ID

The sixth annual Blackfoot Quilt Fest continues at Snake River Junior High, 918 W. Hwy 39, on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"This year is our record year," Jenny Callison, one of the organizers, said. "There are more students, more vendors and more visitors."
She added, "There is so much talent from southeast Idaho and northern Utah. That's why we have this festival of events to showcase the talents in this area and grow it."
"Classes offer different styles, techniques and patterns," Callison said. "You can always learn things in the classes that are not in the pattern. I like it that the classes are hands-on."
Seats are still available on Saturday morning for classes entitled "Link to the Past" and "Kaleido Medallion." Seats in the afternoon are available in "Cathedral Window" and "Carpenters Wife." The all-day class for Grandmas Attic still has spaces available.
A trunk show opens at noon in the junior high auditorium. It is free to the public.
The quilt show and vendors' mall costs $3 if not registered for classes.
Vendors with a profusion of materials, tools, patterns and hints are on hand.
For the full story, read it in the Saturday, April 7, edition of the Morning News.

Category: