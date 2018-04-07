Blackfoot Quilt Fest continues on Saturday

The sixth annual Blackfoot Quilt Fest continues at Snake River Junior High, 918 W. Hwy 39, on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"This year is our record year," Jenny Callison, one of the organizers, said. "There are more students, more vendors and more visitors."

She added, "There is so much talent from southeast Idaho and northern Utah. That's why we have this festival of events to showcase the talents in this area and grow it."

"Classes offer different styles, techniques and patterns," Callison said. "You can always learn things in the classes that are not in the pattern. I like it that the classes are hands-on."

Seats are still available on Saturday morning for classes entitled "Link to the Past" and "Kaleido Medallion." Seats in the afternoon are available in "Cathedral Window" and "Carpenters Wife." The all-day class for Grandmas Attic still has spaces available.

A trunk show opens at noon in the junior high auditorium. It is free to the public.

The quilt show and vendors' mall costs $3 if not registered for classes.

Vendors with a profusion of materials, tools, patterns and hints are on hand.

For the full story, read it in the Saturday, April 7, edition of the Morning News.