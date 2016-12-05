Blackfoot representative appointed to JFAC

Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, was appointed on Thursday to the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) in the Idaho Legislature.

Anderson said, "Everyone serves as (House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley) chooses. Normally, people are left in the committees where they are serving."

Anderson has served in the legislature for four years. He is beginning his third term in the State Legislature. He serves as vice-chairman of the Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

The goal of the Commerce Committee is to stimulate growth in Idaho. The committee also deals with the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho (PERSI).

"I was appointed vice-chairman of this committee as a freshman legislator," Anderson said. "It's unusual for a freshman legislator to be vice-chairman of any committee."

He also serves in the Energy, Environment and Technology Committee. The Energy Committee deals with the site (Idaho National Laboratory), DEQ, water quality, air quality, nuclear power and small modular reactors (SMR).

He added, "In early November, legislators are asked on what committees they would like to serve. I added 'as needed,' on the request. Wherever I can help out is where I want to be.

"JFAC is the hardest committee over there," Anderson said. "Budgeting is the number one reason we are over there."