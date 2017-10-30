Blackfoot residents generous in food donations

Not only was Saturday a beautiful day but also the citizens of Blackfoot showed their generosity in the contribution for food that will be given to people in need.

Scouting for Food took place on Saturday. Thirty-five scout units participated in this event.

“In the Blackfoot District Scouting for Food, 27,204 items were donated,” Scouting for Food co-chair Sheryl Thomas said. “Five hundred sixty-two Scouts contributed 1,124 Scout hours. There were 362 adult volunteers who contributed 735.5 volunteer hours.”

