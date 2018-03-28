Blackfoot rezoning tabled

Blackfoot's Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission voted to table the decision on the rezoning of the "State Block" neighborhood from multi-unit residences (R-3) to single family residences (R-1). This is the neighborhood that is east of Highway 91 and approximately between Bridge and Gifford streets, with a additional few blocks between Judicial and Bridge and along NE Main Street.

In January, residents of this neighborhood presented the P&Z Commission a petition to have the zoning changed from multi-unit residences (R-3) to single-family residences (R-1).

The Commission held a public hearing on the rezoning on Tuesday, March 27. Eight people provided commentary, four who were in favor and four who were against.

Chantelle and Tom Steffler have a home on N. Stout Avenue in the State Block neighborhood with a four-plex unit next door .

"We have had multiple incidents that are of concern for us," Chantelle Steffler said. "There has been violence and drugs, drugs, drugs. It has been devastating. We can't let our children outside. Do we want more of this multi-unit housing built around us? No!"

Tom Staffler added: "I would like the zoning to go to R-1. Every time a four-plex or duplex pops up, my property values go down. Adding more multiple units will make it worse for my family."

Bruce Tiedeman of the Elmwood Ditch Company also testified in favor of the rezoning to R-1. "My ditches are impacted in this area," he said. "It is easier to deal with residents of single family homes. The people who live at the multi-unit rentals don't understand ditches. They dump trash in the ditches and some have blocked by filling them in. These people need to know that the ditch and its water takes priority."

Forest Marlow who lives on N. Shilling remarked: "The problem here is owners vs. renter occupied: owners in their own homes have a much better sense of responsibility."

Realtor Carrie Hasselbring was not in favor of the rezoning. She lives on S. Adams Avenue, right on the southwest edge of the State Block. "The real problem here is landlords who do not take care of their properties," she said. "We are in a housing crunch. We sell houses in Blackfoot as soon as they go on the market. We don't have enough R-3 housing and we have no places to build R-3 housing. This is the old part of town and people who want to build on a lot are not going to build a single family home there."

Chris Jensen lives within the State Block on N. Fisher Street. "Where I live has been zoned R-3 for more than 25 years. I am against the change. I haven't had a problem with my neighbors who live in the multi-unit on Pendlebury. I've had more problems with single-family residence rentals."

Jensen exemplified the gist of the comments against the rezoning. "The issue of trash and cars is not one of multi-unit rentals. The real problem is code enforcement. It's not what you have in the neighborhood. It's who you have in the neighborhood ... we need to do a better job of code enforcement. It all comes down to code enforcement, not zoning."

Kimberly Andrus was also not in favor of the rezoning. "I live in a single family home but I own multi-unit housing. I think you need to leave some of the area as R-3. Some of it is next to commercial zoning and it's not likely to every be good for single family homes."

After the conclusion of the public hearing, the Commissioners discussed the rezoning issue in light of the public testimony they heard.

"Most of the housing in the area is single family," Commissioner Ron Ramirez remarked. "Yes, I agree we need to have better code enforcement but I'm more inclined to go along with all the citizens who submitted the petition for the rezoning."

City Attorney Garret Sandow pointed out to the Commission that they were not constrained to rezoning all of the State Block as one type. "It doesn't have to be all or nothing," Sandow said. "Some can be R-1 and some R-3."

Kurt Hibbert, the director of P&Z for the City pointed out that the Commission could use a transitional zoning scheme.

"You could use commercial zoning between Bridge and Judicial," he said to the Commissioners. "Then use R-2 to allow duplexes between Bridge and Francis, and R-1 for everything north of Francis ... this is just one example of how you could do a transition between the commercial area along Judicial to single family residences further north."

Ramirez commented that he like the idea of transitional zoning and made a motion for the rezoning to be tabled pending recommendations from Hibbert.

"I would like Kurt (Hibbert) to bring us a more refined map showing a proposed transitional zoning plan," he said.

The Commissioners approved the motion to table the issue.

Hibbert addressed the citizens who attended the meeting: "I would welcome the public to come visit me and give me your opinions on a more refined transitional zoning scheme."

The Commission scheduled a work meeting for April 19. P&Z Chairman Marilyn Jefferis invited the public to attend and provide their input to the Commission on possible transitional zoning for the State Block neighborhood.