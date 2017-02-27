Blackfoot Rural Library Board has opening

The Blackfoot Rural Library District Board has a vacancy following the resignation of Rod Lilya, who has faithfully served on the Board for over three years.

The Blackfoot Public Library is governed by two boards, working jointly to provide the resources needed to support our community with quality library services. Board members form the governing body for the library. Some of their duties is to establish policy and approve expenses.

Those interested in serving in this volunteer position, must live within the boundaries of the Blackfoot Rural Library District and be a registered voter. Those boundaries include Blackfoot School District #55, less the City of Blackfoot and Fort Hall.

Board positions will be elected for library districts, in Aberdeen, Blackfoot and North Bingham County.

If interested in serving on one of these boards, the interested person must submit a declaration of candidacy to the Election Office in the County Clerk's office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

