Blackfoot School Board Meeting, Part 2

The Board of Education of the Blackfoot School District met on Thursday evening at Fort Hall Elementary School. The Board's trustees considered multiple topics. Financial topics were covered in Friday's newspaper. The rest are covered here.

Blackfoot High School Fire Alarms

Kress reviewed the fire alarm incidences that occurred on Tuesday, April 17, at Blackfoot High School. The first was an arcing incident involving an charger for a cell phone which was was resolved mid-morning with no damage and no injuries.

More details were available on the second incident, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Students in a boys' locker room had attached padlocks around a ceiling sprinkler head and took turns jumping up to spin them. This action broke a part on the sprinkler with the effect of setting it off.

Setting off a sprinkler will cause the fire alarm system to go off. The school was evacuated a second time for the day. The locker room suffered water on the floor, walls and ceiling, but no damage was done other than to the sprinkler itself.

"It's fortunate the event took place in a locker room since it was already equipped with drains and such that took care of the water," said Brian Kress, Superintendent of Schools. "It was troubling that it was hard to reset the system afterward. It took time to get the pressure in the system back up. Every time it dropped, the alarms would go off again."

"Is it known who did this?" Board member Carlos Mercado asked.

"We know who the three kids are," replied the unamused voice of Blackfoot High School Principal Roger Thomas from the audience attending the meeting.

Ridge Crest Elementary School Registration

The District started registration for the 2018-19 school year in March, earlier than it has done so in the past.

"Registration numbers are around we anticipated," said Kress, "with some exceptions."

Joy Mickelsen, the Federal Programs Director for Blackfoot, presented the registration numbers for Ridge Crest Elementary School which reflect a demographic difference with the school's Hispanic families.

"Hispanic registrations are not what they should be," Mickelsen explained. "This has to do a lot with the fact that a lot of these families do shift work. Their employment makes it hard for them to get their children registered."

Mickelsen explained the steps the District is taking to address this situation: "We are sending our staff to where we know these families live. We are going to them because we made it hard for them to come to us."

In comparison, the registrations for the pilot all-day kindergarten at Ridge Crest are "above expectations," Kress said. The new program has three teachers and room for 60 students. Only two students from Hispanic families have enrolled for kindergarten so far.

The rest of the this article can be read in the Saturday, April 21 edition of the Morning News.