Blackfoot School Boards approves new computers and salaries

The Blackfoot School Board met on Monday, May 14. Items of interest were board trustee training, teacher and administration salaries, high school student achievements, and financial matters.

Among the items considered at the regular meeting, the board voted to approve the teachers' contract that the district and the Blackfoot Education Association (BEA) negotiated on May 3.

The school board also approved increased compensation for superintendent Brian Kress, giving him a raise of $2,088 which brings his salary to $99,700. In addition, they increased compensation for school administrators by $12 per day.The district ended the month of April with $2,530,577.38 in cash. This amount was $662,135 more than this time last year.

The board will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the district offices at 270 E. Bridge Street. The meeting will consider the bids to redo the parking and vehicle egress in and out of Mountain View Middle School.