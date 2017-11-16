Blackfoot School District 55 Board Meeting

The Blackfoot School District No. 55 Board of Trustees held its regular monthly meeting Thursday night at the District Administration Office, 270 E. Bridge St.

Assistant superintendent Ryan Wilson presented an update on the district's new phone system to the trustees. "The phone system is secure," Wilson said. He explained that the district had installed a voice-over protocol system (VoIP) in all school buildings except for I.T. Stoddard Elementary School, Donald D. Stalker Elementary School, and Blackfoot High School (BHS), and that VoIP cables would be installed in Stoddard and Stalker Elementary in the first week of December, and at BHS in February. "We can now transfer calls throughout the district, and the system now allows for voicemail and e-mail for every employee," he added. "We spent $120 per phone and plan to spend $2500 per month on the phones, saving approximately $12,000 per year." He then said that the district had purchased the telephones from Education Networks of America (ENA) in Boise, and that the district could now send and receive phone calls to schools located in Fort Hall.

"It's nice to know that my students can hear me," Kathy Malm, Fort Hall Elementary Principal, said.

The board also recognized the High School Debate Team for finishing in second place at the Hillcrest High School Joust and in first place at the Gate City Invitational at Highland High School in Pocatello.

For more information, please read the Nov. 17 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.