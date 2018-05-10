Blackfoot school district Indian education awards

By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The Blackfoot School District held their Indian Education Public Hearing and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 9. The event was held at Mountain View Middle School.
The middle school served a complimentary dinner to the students and their families before the event.
The chair of the Blackfoot district Indian education committee, Randy'L Teton, started the event with a brief welcome. She then asked the Spring Creek drum for a prayer song. The Spring Creek drum is from Gibson district of the reservation. The lead singer was Lagrand Coby and most of the other singers were his sons.
When the song was finished, Coby addressed the attendees: "The song we used is for prayers and dances. We need prayers to bless what is going on in our community and for everyone here tonight."
Following the prayer song, a group of 11 students signed the Lord's Prayer in Plains sign language.
After the remarks to open the program and to introduce the various aspects of the Indian education program, the proceedings moved on to the awards portion of the event.
The three Indian Education Scholarship winners were Zahnyvee Abrahamson, Alexus Ariwite and Briana Frank. They each received $500.
After the scholarships were given, the administrators and Indian education program staff for each school handed out the awards for their own students. Awards were for three different achievements: leadership, attendance, and academics.
