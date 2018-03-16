Blackfoot schools add new intervention program

The Blackfoot School District Board of Education met Thursday, March 15. They discussed and approved a number of items, including a change in the teaching intervention model for K-5 and the purchase of new computers and internet services.

Blackfoot High School Cheerleaders

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board called up and commended the cheerleaders from Blackfoot High School. The cheer squad recently participated in the Cupids Challenge Cheer Competition in Pocatello, where they placed fourth.

District Finances

Superintendent Brian Kress reported that the district is currently $300,000 ahead of where it was last year. He also noted that revenues are now exceeding expenditures in the district's food service and child nutrition programs.

Intervention Teachers

Joy Mickelsen, the Federal Programs Director for the district, gave a presentation on switching to an intervention teacher model for grades K through 5. Most of the elementary schools have been using an instructional coach model for helping struggling students.

Mickelsen explained that the intervention teachers would identify where all students had weaknesses. Then they would partner with teachers in overcoming those weaknesses. The intervention teacher would handle the task of student evaluation, which would be a time-saver for classroom teachers. The new model would be based on successful intervention teacher programs already in use in other Idaho schools.

"In this model, intervention isn't just for kids who are struggling," Mickelsen said. "It's really for all kids."

Kress added: "This change in direction not only takes care of what we're already doing for underperforming students, it will also help our best students to excel."

The new program would be funded in part out of the Title I moneys saved from dropping the Imagine Learning online intervention program. The State of Idaho would still fund the language skills portion of Imagine Learning for English-language learners and migrant students.

Computers and Internet

Assistant Superintendent Ryan Wilson explained that the district is current in the third year of its five-year technology plan. Year four of the plan calls for six new computers for administration, 31 new computers for teachers and six carts of 200 ipads.

When asked about the difference between iPads and Chromebooks, Ryan replied: "Chromebooks only last one year, two years at the most — they are really a one-shot deal; whereas we have iPads that have lasted five to six years."

The board approved the acquisition of the new computers and iPads. The board also approved a new internet services contract.

The district solicited bids for a new internet contract. This would replace the current $6,800 per month agreement with Cable One which is about expire. The district currently has a one gigabit connection which is barely adequate for its 3900 students.

Six internet service providers submitted bids. The board approved a new contract with Cable One for a 10 gigabit connection at about $2,000 more a month.

The new internet contract is eligible for federal E-rate grant to cover 80% of the cost. There are State of Idaho moneys for school internet services which can cover the remainder, so the district will potentially see a zero net increase in internet expenditures.

The board also gave the district the go ahead to solicit bids for wireless service. Since 2013, the Idaho High School Wireless Managed Service Project provided wireless for grades 9 through 12 but that contract is expiring.

"The Joint Financial Appropriations Committee yanked the wireless contract," Wilson explained. "Now the state will let the districts do it."