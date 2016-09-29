Blackfoot schools celebrate Native American Week

Native American students from schools throughout the Blackfoot school district celebrated Native American Week by dancing for the schools all week.

"We are celebrating Native American Week," said Stalker Elementary Principal Brandee Hewatt. "Michelle Hernandez, our Indian Education para pro, has organized activities for the students throughout the week."

Hernandez, along with the fifth grade boys had the teepee put up, where students went for story time. She also had fry bread brought to the school so students could have the opportunity to try it.

"I arranged for the Shoshone-Bannock Casino and Hotel to make fry bread for all of the students to try," Hernandez said. "We also got the teepee up with the help of the fifth grade boys."