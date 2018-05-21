Blackfoot schools honor retirees

The Blackfoot Public School District honored 11 educators who are retiring at the end of the school year. The district held a retirement ceremony followed by a short reception on Monday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.

Eight of the retirees were from Blackfoot High School (BHS): Mike Torgerson, Jeff Powers, Layne "Skip" Gardner, Cleon Chapman, Mike Hiatt, Scott Lambert, and Cheryl Koompin. The rest of the retiring teachers were Melinda Powers and Lori Stokes from Ridge Crest Elementary School, Denise Taylor from Stoddard Elementary and Carol Johnson from Wapello Elementary School.

Superintendent Brian Kress opened the ceremony with words addressed to the retirees: "You as teachers filled a crucial role in society. It took strength, determination, perseverance, compassion, and love. You are under-appreciated and underpaid and yet you gave a great contribution to the community by being educators."

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News