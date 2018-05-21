Blackfoot schools 'shelter in place' for 45 minutes

About 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 21, schools in the Blackfoot School District, Bingham Academy and BCCLC elementary and middle schools were placed on "shelter in place" on the recommendation of the Blackfoot Police Department. About 30 minutes later, the shelter in place was lifted.

As reported on the Blackfoot Police Department post, "The Blackfoot Police Department received a third part information about threats made to a school. The decision was made to place all schools on a "Shelter in Place" status as no specific school or individuals were named. More information will be released by the Blackfoot Police Department on this incident tomorrow, Tuesday, May 22.

