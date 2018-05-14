Blackfoot siblings honored in Kids Writers Contest

Two Blackfoot siblings were honored for their imaginative stories they created for the 2018 Idaho Public Television PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

Bronson Fillmore placed second place in the kindergarten division for his short story entitled, “The Volcano Problem.”

Charlotte Fillmore, placed second place in the second grade division for her story entitled, “Snow Sisters.”

Their mother, Lori Fillmore, said, “My children love to write and draw. They always have a million ideas. This has been a good experience for them.”

“All our older children have participated in this contest so Bronson (the kindergartner) had to wait a long time to participate,” she said. “He could hardly wait.”

