Blackfoot softball opens at Minico

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The 2017 edition of the Blackfoot High School softball team will be unveiled by Coach Mike Torgerson on Friday as the Lady Broncos take on the Minico Lady Spartans on the road with a 3 p.m. start for a doubleheader full of action.

The Lady Broncos are expected to send out Hadley Henderson to begin the contest in the circle and she will be expected to lead the team in more ways than one.

Henderson has already signed a letter of intent to attend the College of Idaho and brings a big left handed bat with her when she plays and is just as effective with the lumber as she is with the ball in her hand as a pitcher.

The Lady Broncos have a wealth of power from both sides of the plate and that power should be on display against the Trojans on Friday.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News