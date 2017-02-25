Blackfoot still in the hunt

It is a case of good news and bad news for the Blackfoot Bronco wrestling team as they try to climb the Mount Everest that is the 4A Idaho State team scoring list. The Broncos have 72.5 points and trail a half dozen teams in the team standings.

The good news is that it is not an insurmountable lead to overcome, especially when you still have nine wrestlers in contention for medals.

The bad news is that most of the points left on the table are in the championship side of the bracket, and the Broncos only have two wrestlers alive in the semi-finals.

Now those two wrestlers are the best that Blackfoot has to offer in Nathan Sargent and Jake Stewart. Both are having stellar years this year and both were seeded second coming into the tournament and both have blitzed their opposition so far, with quick pins.

