Blackfoot tables Poplar Street again

The Blackfoot City Council voted to table the vacation of Poplar Street on Tuesday. They will now seek clarification from Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) on their proposed order of work on Poplar, the parking lots and other related changes to the hospital's campus. The council also approved the rezoning of the State Block neighborhood and the listing of the Riverton Road house as property for sale on the open real estate market.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended on Feb. 27 that the city vacate Poplar Street and turn it over to BMH. Poplar currently runs through the middle the hospital's campus.

BMH wants to close the street to vehicle traffic in front of the main hospital and medical office buildings. The closed section would then be redesigned as a pedestrian plaza in order to maximize pedestrian safety. The parking lots would be completely redesigned and 130 parking spaces would be added.

The council tabled the Poplar Street vacation at its March meeting, citing the need to do more research into the matter. At their April meeting, after hearing public comments, the council then voted to enter into the negotiations with BMH required to draft the legal agreements for the vacation of the street. These would include all the conditions required by the city before the hospital could take the street over.

The vacation was once again on the agenda at the May 1 meeting. The draft agreements with BMH included strong language to protect public easements and recourse to collect damages of those easements are infringed. The council was leaning in favor of the vacation proposal during their initial discussion. Then they opened the floor to public commentary.

After the public commnets, the council voted to table the Poplar Street vacation in order to seek clarification from BMH on their proposed order and schedule of work for the changes the hospital has proposed, including the reconfiguration of the parking lots and the closure of Poplar. The vote was three to one, with Councilman Jan Simpson dissenting.