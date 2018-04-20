Blackfoot Tennis takes care of Skyline

The Blackfoot Tennis team continued to play well as they took to the road to tangle with the Skyline Grizzlies. When the team got done swatting the ball through the spring afternoon of partially cloudy skies and some light winds, the boys had dispatched the Grizzlies by a score of 5-1 and the girls were also victorious by a score of 4-2.

