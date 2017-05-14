Blackfoot track heading to state

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - It may not have been the team finish that the Blackfoot Broncos wanted following the great start to action on Thursday afternoon, but the Broncos qualified a host of top quality athletes to next week's 4A State Track and Field meet in Boise. Led by 800 meter winner Derek Thomas and his anchoring of both the Medley Relay and 4 X 400 meter relay teams and Michelle Pratt, who won both the 800 meters and 1600 meters and led the girls Medley Relay to a second place finish and the 4 X 400 meter relay to a second place finish, the Broncos know they have the ability to medal and possibly win five events next week.

