Blackfoot trio chasing the deam

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - It has been nearly seven months since Joe and Angel Valenzuela and teammate Aaron Jennings stepped into the ring during the last King of the Cage promotion at Fort Hall Casino. All three fighters claim to have improved and learned a lot about the fight game and what they want to accomplish this time around.

"I know I have grown as a man and I am much more secure in knowing what I want to do," Joe Valenzuela said. "When you are in the cage you are on the defensive because you have to be. Offense is fine, but if you don't protect yourself, you will find yourself on your back with the referee counting you out."

Valenzuela took his last fight in stride, a fight that he felt he had done enough to win, but lost on a split decision, two rounds to one on two judges score cards and won on the third judge's card.

"I really thought that I had won that fight and all of my friends have been telling me that I did as well," Valenzuela said. "It has been tough to get over that aspect of the fight game, that someone else can determine whether you won or lost and not what you feel inside."

