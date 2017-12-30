Blackfoot turns tables on Hillcrest

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos have been looking to avenge some losses early in their schedule. With a schedule that was front heavy with 5A opposition and the majority of their games on the road, the Broncos have been searching for an identity. They may have found it on Friday night, at the expense of the Hillcrest Knights.

Trailing as they entered the second half, the Broncos went on a small run that gave them the lead midway through the period and they parlayed that effort into a 44-43 win against Hillcrest.

